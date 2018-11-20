Last weekend, we were treated to around a dozen live images of alleged Google Pixel 3 Lite that gave us our very first look at Google’s budget offering. Well now, the same source who leaked those Pixel 3 Lite images have leaked what are allegedly the camera samples of the Pixel 3 Lite.

A Russian blog that leaked the live images of alleged Pixel 3 Lite has now leaked camera samples of Pixel 3 Lite (attached below). There are a total of six different photos, three of which show how the camera performs under artificial lighting.

While all the camera samples look good, we personally like the ones with oranges as the photos have turned out to be detailed, and the portrait mode has also done a good job at subject separation. However, you can notice some halo effect in daylight pictures around the trees and buildings. Well, that’s kind of expected considering that these photos have been taken from a prototype and not a final product.

That said, the Russian blog that leaked these camera samples reports that some of the camera features on the Pixel 3 Lite may be disabled, but we can very well expect them to be turned on if and when the Pixel 3 Lite goes official.

The Pixel 3 Lite is reportedly code-named “Sargo”, and is said to be a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC carrying a price tag of $400 to $500. You can check out rumored specifications of Pixel 3 Lite down below.

Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 615

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 5.56-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 444 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Not supported

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 2915 mAh

