ASUS ROG Phone with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 3D Vapor-Chamber Cooling System launching in India on November 29

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched its first gaming smartphone – the ASUS ROG Phone – back in early June this year. At that time, the company didn’t reveal any details about the India launch of this smartphone, however, a previous report stated that this smartphone would reach Indian shores in September, and later on, ASUS CEO Jerry Shen said that this smartphone would make its debut in India in Q3 of 2018, but that didn’t happen. Well, after months of waiting, we finally when exactly is ASUS going to launch this ROG Phone in India.

The ASUS ROG Phone will be launched in India next week on November 29. The company has even sent out press invites (attached below) to the Indian media for the launch event. Like we already said, the ROG Phone is a gaming smartphone, and it’s aimed at… well… gamers. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the software front, the ROG Phone runs ROG Gaming X mode UI that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone boasts a 6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a response time of 1 ms and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. You can check out full specs of the ASUS ROG Phone down below.

ASUS ROG Phone Specifications

2.96 GHz speed-binned Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX363 Dual Pixel with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.55-inch sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, 6P Lens, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, PixelMaster Tech, 4-axis OIS and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view and PixelMaster Tech Internal Storage: 128/512 GB UFS 2.1 (with 100 GB Google Drive space for 1 year)

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistance, Dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res 242-bit/192 KHz audio, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Qualcomm aptX for Bluetooth Wireless audio Battery: 4000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 20W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 support

There’s no word on the pricing and availability of the ASUS ROG Phone in India right now, but, we will be on ground on November 29 to bring you all the updates pertaining to the ROG Phone, so stay tuned to all our social media channels.