Two weeks ago, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched its first gaming smartphone – called the ASUS ROG Phone – at the Computex tech show in Taipei. The price and exact availability of the ROG Phone wasn’t revealed during the launch event, but now, according to a latest report, ASUS is planning to launch the ROG Phone in India at the end of Q3 2018.

According to the information received by The Mobile Indian from sources aware of the development, ASUS is planning to launch the ROG Phone in India sometime in September. Well, while do know now when to expect the ROG Phone to reach Indian shores, what we still don’t know is how much it will cost in the country. However, given the kind of top-end hardware it comes packed with, you shouldn’t expect it to be priced lower than ₹50,000 in India.

The ASUS ROG Phone is powered by a “speed-binned” Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s clocked at 2.96 GHz and is mated to 8 GB RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with ROG Gaming X mode UI atop. The ROG Phone comes in two variants – one has 128 GB of internal storage and the other has 512 GB of storage. And, both of these variants also come with 100 GB of Google Drive space that’s valid for 1 year.

The ASUS ROG Phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The ROG Phone also comes with features like 3D vapor-chamber cooling and programmable ultra-sonic AirTrigger touch sensors. And most importantly, the smartphone also rocks a glowing ROG logo at the back with ASUS’ Aura RGB lighting in tow.

ASUS ROG Phone Specifications

2.96 GHz speed-binned Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX363 Dual Pixel with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.55-inch sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, 6P Lens, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, PixelMaster Tech, 4-axis OIS and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view and PixelMaster Tech Internal Storage: 128/512 GB UFS 2.1 (with 100 GB Google Drive space for 1 year)

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistance, Dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res 242-bit/192 KHz audio, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Qualcomm aptX for Bluetooth Wireless audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistance, Dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res 242-bit/192 KHz audio, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Qualcomm aptX for Bluetooth Wireless audio Battery: 4000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 20W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 support

There’s no word from ASUS yet regarding the launch of the ROG Phone in India, but, as we move closer to the month of September, we shall hear more.