Latest update brings in Party Mode, EIS and more to Honor 10 in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 smartphone in China back in April. And then last month, at an event in London, the company launched the Honor 10 for global markets, including India. Well, over a week ago, Honor reportedly rolled out an update for the Honor 10 that brought in Party Mode to the smartphone along with some improvements to the camera. And now, Honor is rolling out a similar update for Honor 10 in India as well.

The update that’s rolling out to Honor 10 in India is based on Android 8.1 Oreo that’s layered with the company’s EMUI 8.1 custom Android skin atop. The update that was rolled out last week outside India carried version number COL-L29 8.1.0.120, whereas, the update that’s rolling out in India carries version number COL-AL10 8.1.0.120.

The update weighs 828 MB in size and is rolling out over-the-air. It brings the Party Mode feature to the Honor 10 that allows the user to connect to multiple phones to play the same song simultaneously to produce a “multi-channel sound effect for supreme audio experience”.

Apart from the Party Mode, this update also brings in EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) to the Honor 10 that helps record blur-free videos. Furthermore, once Honor 10 users install this update, they will be able to use the fingerprint scanner on the smartphone to quickly access the payments screen of Paytm even when the screen is turned off or the device is locked.

Having said that, this update also brings in a feature called HiTouch to the Honor 10 that lets users identify the products using Amazon Assistant with the phone’s camera. Well, apart from all this, the update also comes with the HonorClub app apk, and, bumps up the Android security patch level of the phone to May 5, 2018.

The update is rolled out over-the-air, hence, it should reach all the Honor 10 users in India by the end of this week. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.