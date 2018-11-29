Honor 8C launched in India with Snapdragon 632 SoC, AI dual cameras and 4000 mAh battery
Last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India with a starting price of ₹14,999. Well now, after more than a month, the company has launched one more smartphone under its 8 series in India – the Honor 8C.
The Honor 8C is a mid-range smartphone. It features a 6.26-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display also has a notch up top which is home to earpiece, selfie camera and the usual slew of sensors like proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.
With a display having aspect ratio of 19:9, the Honor 8C is able to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. The back of the smartphone comes with 3D curves to make it comfortable to hold with one hand.
Speaking about the innards, the Honor 8C comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC running the show which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android Oreo, and, is offered in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. The Honor 8C also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that not only lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB, but also eliminates the need of having to choose between extra storage or an extra SIM.
In terms of optics, the Honor 8C comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is placed in top-left corner in vertical orientation. This setup consists of one 13 MP RGB camera and one 2 MP Monochrome camera. These cameras also come with AI-based features like AI Scene Detection and AI Beauty. That said, there’s also an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.
The Honor 8C also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, VoLTE support, and a 4000 mAh battery under the hood which Honor says “gives up to 2 days of power from a single charge”.
Honor 8C Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Monochrome, f/2.4) with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Honor 8C Price in India and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹11,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and Honor India’s website from December 10
Honor 8C Offers
- Benefits worth ₹4450 and 100 GB 4G data from Reliance Jio