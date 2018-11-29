ASUS ROG gaming phone launched in India with Snapdragon 845, 3D Vapor-Chamber Cooling System, RGB Lighting and more

Last month, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched two new smartphones in India – the ZenFone Lite L1 and the ZenFone Max M1. Both of these are budget smartphones and are powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC. But now today, ASUS has launched its high-end gaming smartphone in India – called ASUS ROG Phone – that packs in a lot of power.

The ASUS ROG Phone is a gaming smartphone that was announced back in early June this year at Computex tech show in Taipei. And, after more than five months, ASUS has finally brought its gaming smartphone to India.

The ROG Phone, which is the first gaming smartphone from ASUS, is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC that has powered majority of Android flagships launched this year. However, the Snapdragon 845 SoC that ships with the ROG Phone is “speed-binned” for more performance, and it is mated to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM so that multi-tasking is never an issue with this smartphone.

The ASUS ROG Phone sports a 6-inch Always-On AMOLED display which is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass atop. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and thankfully, there’s no notch here.

Talking about the build and design of the ROG Phone, the smartphone flaunts a glass-metal sandwich construction, meaning the front and back of the phone are covered with glass, and the sides are made out of metal. The back of the smartphone also has diamond-cut patterns, and it’s also home to ROG logo which glows. The logo comes with ASUS’ Aura RGB Lighting that lets you customize it to light up for incoming calls, notifications, and more.

Having said that, the back of the ROG Phone also houses a parallelogram-shaped fingerprint scanner. That being said, the ROG Phone comes with side-mounted ports, has dual front-facing speakers, and is water resistant.

For photography, the ASUS ROG Phone has dual cameras – 12 MP and 8 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single snapper on the front. The smartphone runs ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and comes in two storage options – 128 GB and 512 GB. However, ASUS has only launched the 128 GB storage variant in India.

With that being said, let’s talk about the gaming features of the ROG Phone that you are waiting to know more about. The ROG Phone comes with GameCool 3D vapor-chamber cooling that keeps the phone cool even after long sessions of gaming. Besides, you can also buy the AeroActive Cooler detachable external accessory for extra cooling. This accessory also comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack so that you can charge the phone and listen to audio simultaneously.

The smartphone also comes with programmable ultra-sonic AirTrigger touch sensors that make gaming a lot more easier and fun. There are a total of three AirTrigger touch sensors on the ROG Phone – two of which are on the left side of the display for gaming in landscape mode, with the third one designed for gaming in portrait mode. These triggers act as extra controls so that you perform different actions quickly without having to tap the screen. Oh, and yes, the ROG Phone also comes with an advanced haptic actuator for force feedback. After all, we are talking about a gaming smartphone here.

In addition to the ActiveAero Cooler accessory that we already talked about, other accessories available for the ROG Phone are TwinView Dock, Mobile Desktop Dock, Gamevice Controller and WiGig Dock.

Lastly, the ASUS ROG Phone ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which supports ASUS’ HyperCharge 20W Fast Charging. This charges the smartphone from 0 to 60% in 35 minutes.

ASUS ROG Phone Specifications

CPU: 2.96 GHz speed-binned Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.96 GHz speed-binned Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Always-On AMOLED Display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass, 550 nits brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and glove touch support Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX363 Dual Pixel with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.55-inch sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, 6P Lens, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, PixelMaster Tech, 4-axis OIS and LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX363 Dual Pixel with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.55-inch sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, 6P Lens, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, PixelMaster Tech, 4-axis OIS and LED flash Secondary Rear Camera: 8 MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view and PixelMaster Tech

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view and PixelMaster Tech Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 100 GB Google Drive space for 1 year)

128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 100 GB Google Drive space for 1 year) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistance, Dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res 242-bit/192 KHz audio, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Qualcomm aptX for Bluetooth Wireless audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistance, Dual front-facing stereo speakers, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res 242-bit/192 KHz audio, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Qualcomm aptX for Bluetooth Wireless audio Battery: 4000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 20W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 support

ASUS ROG Phone Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹69,999

₹69,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ROG Phone Offers