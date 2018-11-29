Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two new Android One smartphones back in late August this year – the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power. Both these smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, but Motorola promised to upgrade them with Android 9.0 Pie soon. Well, the Motorola One Power received its Android Pie update more than a week ago. And now, Motorola has started rolling out the Android Pie update for Motorola One as well.

The Android Pie update for Motorola One has started rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all the units in a week or two. However, if you don’t get an update notification even after that, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

In addition to bringing redesigned UI and new features, the Android Pie update also brings in latest security patch to the Motorola One.

Here’s the changelog of Android 9.0 Pie update for Motorola One:

New navigation gestures

Adaptive battery

Adaptive brightness

Quick Settings improvements

Rotation Key

Dual SIM settings

Redesigned Settings app

Better screenshots

Improved audio controls

Zoom-in text

New and updated emoji

Notification UI changes

Performance changes

Power efficiency

Background app privacy

Bluetooth enhancements

Wi-Fi optimization

Stability improvements

Security enhancements

Data encryption

DNS over TLS support

HTTPs by default

You can click here to know more about the Android Pie update for Motorola One. That being said, Motorola has asked Motorola One users to make sure that they have at least 50% battery left on their device before they install the update.

Motorola One Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display

5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens

Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens Battery: 3000 mAh with TurboPower Charging

Have you received the Android Pie update on your Motorola One already?