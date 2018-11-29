Motorola One starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update
Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two new Android One smartphones back in late August this year – the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power. Both these smartphones were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, but Motorola promised to upgrade them with Android 9.0 Pie soon. Well, the Motorola One Power received its Android Pie update more than a week ago. And now, Motorola has started rolling out the Android Pie update for Motorola One as well.
The Android Pie update for Motorola One has started rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all the units in a week or two. However, if you don’t get an update notification even after that, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.
In addition to bringing redesigned UI and new features, the Android Pie update also brings in latest security patch to the Motorola One.
Here’s the changelog of Android 9.0 Pie update for Motorola One:
- New navigation gestures
- Adaptive battery
- Adaptive brightness
- Quick Settings improvements
- Rotation Key
- Dual SIM settings
- Redesigned Settings app
- Better screenshots
- Improved audio controls
- Zoom-in text
- New and updated emoji
- Notification UI changes
- Performance changes
- Power efficiency
- Background app privacy
- Bluetooth enhancements
- Wi-Fi optimization
- Stability improvements
- Security enhancements
- Data encryption
- DNS over TLS support
- HTTPs by default
You can click here to know more about the Android Pie update for Motorola One. That being said, Motorola has asked Motorola One users to make sure that they have at least 50% battery left on their device before they install the update.
Motorola One Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)
- Display: 5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens
- Battery: 3000 mAh with TurboPower Charging
Have you received the Android Pie update on your Motorola One already?