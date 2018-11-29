Nokia 8.1 Phoenix specs and images leaked online confirm it’s the global version of Nokia X7

HMD Global has scheduled an event on December 5 in Dubai where it is expected to launch three new Nokia smartphones – one of which is said to be the Nokia 8.1 which is rumored to be a global version of Nokia X7 launched in China last month. While there’s no word from HMD regarding the Nokia 8.1, the latest leak confirms that the Nokia X7 will indeed be launched as Nokia 8.1 for global markets. Well, Nokia 8.1 Phoenix to be accurate.

The folks over at Nokiapoweruser have leaked a dollop of marketing material which confirms that HMD Global will launch the Nokia X7 as Nokia 8.1 Phoenix for global markets. As the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix is a re-branded Nokia X7, it’s needless to say that its design and hardware specifications are the same as the Nokia X7. However, it’s worth noting that the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix will be an Android One smartphone and will run stock version of Android. In fact, if this marketing material is to be believed, then the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

The leaked material also reveals that Nokia 8.1 Phoenix will be marketed with the tagline “Expect more”. The same tagline that HMD is using to tease the launch of a new Nokia smartphone in India on December 6. Well, it now looks like Nokia 8.1 Phoenix is what HMD will launch in India on December 6.

Nokia 8.1 Phoenix Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Blue, Black, Silver, Red

Blue, Black, Silver, Red Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

We are less than a week away from HMD’s launch in Dubai, so there isn’t much we have to wait now to know what HMD has in store for us.

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix in India?