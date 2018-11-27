Nokia schedules an event in India on December 6, expected to launch Nokia 7.1

Nokia recently teased the launch of a new smartphone in India, however, the company didn’t reveal what smartphone it will launch in the country, and when. Well now, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – has sent out invites to the Indian media for an event scheduled on December 6 in India.

While HMD has sent out invites to the media for an event on December 6 in India, the company didn’t reveal what smartphone it’s going to launch in the country. But, going by the teasers shared by Nokia on Twitter, it looks like the company is all set to launch the Nokia 7.1 in India at its December 6 event.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

Stay tuned to #ExpectMore from your display and experience old memories in a new way. pic.twitter.com/DQ2DGpFYgz — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 26, 2018

The Nokia 7.1 was announced last month. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with up to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boasts a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ PureDisplay that comes with HDR10 support. The Nokia 7.1 boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo and has up to 64 GB of internal storage. It has dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single snapper on the front. The smartphone ships with a 3060 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

HMD Global has also scheduled an event in Dubai on December 5 where it is expected to launch Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus. The Nokia 8.1 is said to be a re-branded Nokia X7 for global markets. Let’s see what HMD announces on December 5 at its Dubai event, and on December 6 at its India event.