Nokia teases a new smartphone in India, could be the Nokia 7.1

Back in early October this year, HMD Global announced the Nokia 7.1. The smartphone was expected to launch in India later on October 11, but the company launched Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8110 4G instead. However, it now looks like HMD is all set to launch the Nokia 7.1 in India soon.

Nokia – which is licensed to HMD Global – posted a video on Twitter with the caption “The picture’s about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore“. The video shows red roses with text that reads “What do you expect from red?“. This is then followed by a silhouette of a smartphone that has a display notch.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

While some other media reports are saying that this could be the Nokia 8.1, which is said to be a re-branded Nokia X7 for global markets, we beg to differ. The width of the notch on Nokia X7 and the silhouette in the video shared by Nokia India on Twitter is different. The Nokia X7 has quite a wide notch, whereas the one we see in the video is quite small – similar to the one we have on Nokia 7.1. Hence, this leads us to believe that the next Nokia smartphone coming to India may actually be the Nokia 7.1, and not Nokia X7 under the moniker of Nokia 8.1.

Furthermore, do note that Nokia has used the words “epic viewing experience” in the tweet, which means this upcoming Nokia smartphone may have something interesting to offer on the display front. For those unaware, the display on Nokia 7.1 comes with PureDisplay technology which brings in HDR10 support. Besides, it also supports conversion of SDR content into HDR. The Nokia X7 also comes with this stuff, but again, the size of the notch is different on both these smartphones.

That being said, we also couldn’t deny the possibility of HMD launching a red color variant of a Nokia smartphone that’s already launched in India. After all, launching a new color variant of a smartphone some time after the launch has become a trend in the industry. It keeps the PR cycle going and helps brands keep the smartphone in news.

You can check out specifications of Nokia 7.1 down below.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Which Nokia smartphone do you think will be launched next in India?