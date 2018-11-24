POCO F1 to get Android Pie open beta next month

Earlier this week, Xiaomi sub-brand POCO released a closed beta of Android 9.0 Pie for POCO F1. And now, the company has confirmed that it will release open beta of Android 9.0 Pie for this smartphone next month.

POCO, in a post of MIUI Forums, has confirmed that the Android 9.0 Pie open beta update for POCO F1 will be released in December, and that the company is “running the final test now”. In addition to that, the company also confirmed to have fixed the touch lag issue on the POCO F1. Apart from that, POCO also said that support for Dark Mode in POCO Launcher will be rolled out through a beta update on Play Store from next week.

The POCO F1 was launched in India back in August, and it booted up to MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, but, POCO did roll out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for POCO F1 in India earlier this month. That said, while the POCO F1 is yet to receive the stable build of Android Pie, the company has confirmed that it will update the POCO F1 with Android Q after its release next year.

There’s still so much time for Android Q to be released, so let’s see when exactly does POCO roll-out the stable build of Android Pie for POCO F1.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart, as well as through Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

