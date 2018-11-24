Back in July this year, BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A3s in India. And then in August, OPPO launched the OPPO A5 in the country. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of A Series smartphones in India, OPPO has launched the OPPO A7 (CPH1901) in the country.

The OPPO A7 was launched in China last week and was announced in India two days ago. The OPPO A7 looks identical to the OPPO A7X launched back in September, but has hardware which is almost the same as that of the OPPO A5.

The OPPO A7 sports a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch, and, the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.4%. OPPO says that the A7’s display comes with an anti-reflective coating that increases the brightness of the screen by 35%.

Moving on to the back, the A7 flaunts 3D curves along with a mirror finish with textures. The back of the smartphone is also home to a dual camera setup which is placed in the top-left corner. This dual camera setup includes one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. And on the front, you get a 16 MP single snapper that’s placed inside the tiny notch.

Under the hood, the OPPO A7 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it also has 64 GB of storage on-board. That said, the A7 comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The OPPO A7 comes in two color options – Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue – and it packs in a huge 4230 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

OPPO A7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

OPPO A7 Price in India and Availability