OPPO A7 announced in India with 6.2-inch display and 4230 mAh battery, expected to launch soon

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is all set to launch the R17 Pro in India on December 4, but, before that, the company may launch another smartphone in the country – the OPPO A7.

OPPO has announced the A7 in India, and the smartphone has also been listed on OPPO India’s official website. However, the company hasn’t revealed when it will launch the OPPO A7 in India. For those unaware, the OPPO A7 was launched in China last week with a price tag of ¥1599 which translates to around ₹16,297 according to the current exchange rates.

Bringing to you the all new #OPPOA7 with Waterdrop Screen and a powerful 4230mAh battery.

Know more: https://t.co/nfL6CHqDz0 pic.twitter.com/EJm3MMAa6h — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 20, 2018

The OPPO A7 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch 19:9 display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The A7 also has dual cameras at the back, and it ships with a 4230 mAh battery. You can check out full specs of OPPO A7 down below.

OPPO A7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (5P lens) + 2 MP with AI Beauty and LED flash

13 MP (5P lens) + 2 MP with AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with HDR and AR Stickers

16 MP with HDR and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost

Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost Colors: Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue, Fresh Pink

Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue, Fresh Pink Battery: 4230 mAh

We should know the India launch date of OPPO A7 soon, and once we do, we will make sure you are apprised.