OPPO R17 Pro launching in India on December 4 with triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Back in late August this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO R17 Pro premium mid-range smartphone in China. And earlier this week, OPPO teased the launch of its R series smartphone in India. However, at that time, it was unclear which R series smartphone was OPPO going to launch in India. But now, the company has cleared the confusion, and has announced that it will launch the OPPO R17 Pro in India next month.

OPPO will be launching the R17 Pro in India on December 4. The company has started sending out press invites (attached below) to the Indian media for this December 4 launch event which will be held in Mumbai in the evening.

The OPPO R17 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to ColorOS 5.2 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The R17 Pro boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display which is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 atop. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top.

The OPPO R17 Pro rocks a triple camera setup on its back which is its biggest highlight. This camera setup consists of one 12 MP primary camera, one 20 MP camera, and one TOF 3D camera used for 3D depth sensing. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP single snapper on the front residing inside the notch.

The back of the R17 Pro flaunts a “fog gradient” design with 3D matte glass, and, the smartphone also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner which is one of the hot new features right now. That said, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3700 mAh battery (2x 1850) which comes with support for Super VOOC Flash Charge technology.

OPPO R17 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 20 MP (F2.6) + TOF 3D Camera with OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 20 MP (F2.6) + TOF 3D Camera with OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty

25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens

In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens Battery: 3700 mAh (2×1850) with Super VOOC Flash Charge

There’s no word on the India pricing of OPPO R17 Pro right now, but, this smartphone is priced at ¥4299 in China which translates to ₹43,862 according to current exchange rates, hence, we can expect a similar pricing in India.