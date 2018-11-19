OPPO teases launch of R series smartphone in India, could be the R17 or R17 Pro

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the F9 and F9 Pro smartphones in India back in August this year. And now, the company has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India.

Stay tuned!

Something new is coming up. #OPPO R-Series. pic.twitter.com/2GQ1sG5FQP — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 19, 2018

OPPO has teased the launch of R series smartphone in India. The company shared a video on Twitter with a caption “Stay tuned! Something new is coming up. #OPPO R-Series.” The video shows a side of this upcoming smartphone through a silhouette and also includes the letter ‘R’ indicating the launch of its R series smartphone in India.

OPPO has launched two smartphones under its R series – the R17 and the R17 Pro. While OPPO has said that it’s launching an R series smartphone in India, it didn’t reveal which of these smartphones is it going to bring to the country. Furthermore, OPPO also didn’t say when exactly is it launching its R series smartphone(s) in India.

Both the R17 and R17 Pro are mid-range smartphones. The R17 is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC and comes with dual rear cameras, whereas, the R17 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with triple rear cameras. You can check out specifications of both these smartphones down below.

OPPO R17 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 615

Adreno 615 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO R17 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 20 MP (F2.6) + TOF 3D Camera with OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 20 MP (F2.6) + TOF 3D Camera with OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty

25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens

In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens Battery: 3700 mAh (2×1850) with Super VOOC Flash Charge

We should know the launch date of this R series smartphone soon.