OPPO teases launch of R series smartphone in India, could be the R17 or R17 Pro
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the F9 and F9 Pro smartphones in India back in August this year. And now, the company has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India.
Stay tuned!
Something new is coming up. #OPPO R-Series. pic.twitter.com/2GQ1sG5FQP
— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 19, 2018
OPPO has teased the launch of R series smartphone in India. The company shared a video on Twitter with a caption “Stay tuned! Something new is coming up. #OPPO R-Series.” The video shows a side of this upcoming smartphone through a silhouette and also includes the letter ‘R’ indicating the launch of its R series smartphone in India.
OPPO has launched two smartphones under its R series – the R17 and the R17 Pro. While OPPO has said that it’s launching an R series smartphone in India, it didn’t reveal which of these smartphones is it going to bring to the country. Furthermore, OPPO also didn’t say when exactly is it launching its R series smartphone(s) in India.
Both the R17 and R17 Pro are mid-range smartphones. The R17 is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC and comes with dual rear cameras, whereas, the R17 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with triple rear cameras. You can check out specifications of both these smartphones down below.
OPPO R17 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 615
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Twilight Blue, Starry Purple
- Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge
OPPO R17 Pro Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 616
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (F1.5/F2.4) + 20 MP (F2.6) + TOF 3D Camera with OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens
- Battery: 3700 mAh (2×1850) with Super VOOC Flash Charge
We should know the launch date of this R series smartphone soon.