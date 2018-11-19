POCO F1 gets a pie of Android Pie with latest beta update

Late last month, Xiaomi sub-brand POCO confirmed that it would update the POCO F1 with Android Q after it’s released by Google next year. Well, there’s still a lot of time for that to happen, so POCO F1 users aren’t getting Android Q right now. But, what they are getting right now is a beta update that brings in Android Pie to the phone.

POCO has released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 for POCO F1 that brings in Android 9.0 Pie to the POCO F1. But, do note that this is a beta update, and not the final build, so those of you who decide to give it a try need to keep in mind that you might encounter some bugs. However, Xiaomi says that MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 has received a recommendation rate of 94% from those who have been using it for sometime now, which is reassuring. Those interested can download the beta ROM from here.

Hey guys! We are now open with the Android Pie beta for #POCOF1. Please feel free to use it and do share feedback on the beta build in the feedback app. This will help us refine the version for the stable builds. @IndiaPOCO #MasterOfSpeed Beta ROM link – https://t.co/kbVT2okQ3u pic.twitter.com/PEDNd9Yqpn — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) November 19, 2018

That said, earlier this month, POCO rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for POCO F1 that brought along some new features to the phone, but is still based on Android 8.1 Oreo. For those unaware, the POCO F1 was launched in India back in August this year with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.6. Now that POCO has rolled out Android Pie public beta for POCO F1, we expect the company to roll out the stable build of Android Pie soon.

POCO F1 Specifications

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart, as well as through Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

Do check out our POCO F1 review if you are planning to buy one.