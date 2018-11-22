Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced the Mate 20 Pro last month at an event in London. And then a couple of days later, Huawei said that it would bring this smartphone to India in November. However, at that time, the company didn’t reveal the exact launch date of Mate 20 Pro in India. But now, we finally know that the Mate 20 Pro is reaching Indian shores next week.

Huawei has announced that the Mate 20 Pro will be launched in India next week on November 27. However, there’s no word on whether Huawei will launch the Mate 20, the Mate 20 X, and, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS in India or not.

The most-awaited smartphone of the year #HuaweiMate20Pro is coming to India on 27 November 2018! Tell us, which 3 features of the king of smartphones are getting you all revved up? pic.twitter.com/n02JjF1QQW — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) November 21, 2018

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Kirin 980 SoC that was announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The smartphone comes in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, according to Mate 20 Pro’s landing page on Amazon India, it looks like Huawei will only sell the 6 GB RAM variant in the country. You can check out full specs of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro down below.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density

6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

4G VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Mate 20 Pro in India? Looking at the feature set, we believe it won’t be priced anything below ₹60,000.