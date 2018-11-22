Realme 2 Pro gets front camera optimization and November security patch with latest update

The Realme 2 Pro that was launched in India in late September this year booted up to ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. However, the company has said that it will soon roll-out ColorOS 5.2 update for this smartphone. While ColorOS 5.2 is yet to roll-out, Realme has started rolling out an update that brings in some optimizations to the Realme 2 Pro.

The latest update that’s rolling out for Realme 2 Pro carries version number RMX1801EX_11.A.10_0100_201811100857. It brings in optimization for the quality of photos taken with the front camera. In addition to that, the update also brings optimization to reminders for Developer Options and Accessibility Mode.

The update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Realme 2 Pro to November 1, 2018, and, it also brings along single-swipe notification dismiss feature to the smartphone. Apart from that, the update now also displays the headset icon in Status Bar.

Realme has said that the update will be rolled out gradually over-the-air, and it will take a “few days for all users to receive” it.

Having said that, Realme also acknowledged the battery drain issue caused by the Touchpal app, and has also released an update for the app which will resolve the issue.

For those who need a refresher, the Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, and is offered in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone comes with dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with a 16 MP single camera on the front.

The Realme 2 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it comes packed with a 3500 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.