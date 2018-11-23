Alleged Samsung Galaxy A8s render surfaces online with Infinity-O Display and triple rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S10 which is likely to launch next year in February is expected to sport Infinity-O Display that has selfie camera cut-out on the front. However, the Galaxy S10 won’t be the only smartphone that will come with this Infinity-O Display as Samsung has already teased the Galaxy A8s with it. But, thanks to a render of what’s allegedly the Galaxy A8s, we now know what this smartphone might look like.

The renders (attached above and below) of what’s allegedly the Samsung Galaxy A8s have been leaked by a German blog. These renders show us what the Galaxy A8s will look like with the Infinity-O Display. For those unaware, at its Developer Conference earlier this month, Samsung introduced three different types of displays — the Infinity-U Display, the Infinity-V Display, and the Infinity-O Display. Out of all these, the Infinity-O Display comes with a selfie camera cut-out in the top-left corner, thus allowing Samsung to achieve an almost bezel-less look on a smartphone.

As the Galaxy A8s comes with Infinity-O Display, it too has a camera cut-out in the top-left corner. Besides, these renders show that the A8s has very tiny bezels on the top, left and right, however, the bottom bezel is relatively large.

Round the back, the Galaxy A8s has triple cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner just like the Galaxy A7 (2018). Below these cameras is flash, and, in the center is an elliptical fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A8s is expected to come in gradient colors, but there’s not much known about its hardware specifications. We expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming weeks, if not days.