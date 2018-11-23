Honor 8C with 6.26-inch notched display and 4000 mAh battery launching in India on November 29
Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India last month with a starting price of ₹14,999. And now, the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India – the Honor 8C.
We came across a report earlier this week which stated that Honor would launch the 8C in India next week. But now, the company has finally made it official, and has announced that the smartphone will be launched in India next week on November 29 – the same day ASUS launches its ROG Phone in the country.
The Honor 8C will be sold online exclusively through Amazon in India. Amazon has even created a page for the Honor 8C on its site.
For those unaware, the Honor 8C was first launched in China last month. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display that also has iPhone X-like notch up top.
The photography department on Honor 8C is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and an 8 MP single camera on the front. The smartphone comes in two storage options – 32 and 64 GB – but it also has a dedicated slot for microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.
The Honor 8C also ships with a 4000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.
Honor 8C Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Monochrome, f/2.4) with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple
- Battery: 4000 mAh
There’s no word on the pricing of Honor 8C in India, but hey, we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is less than a week away.
What do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor 8C in India?