Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X in India last month with a starting price of ₹14,999. And now, the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India – the Honor 8C.

We came across a report earlier this week which stated that Honor would launch the 8C in India next week. But now, the company has finally made it official, and has announced that the smartphone will be launched in India next week on November 29 – the same day ASUS launches its ROG Phone in the country.

The Honor 8C will be sold online exclusively through Amazon in India. Amazon has even created a page for the Honor 8C on its site.

For those unaware, the Honor 8C was first launched in China last month. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display that also has iPhone X-like notch up top.

The photography department on Honor 8C is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and an 8 MP single camera on the front. The smartphone comes in two storage options – 32 and 64 GB – but it also has a dedicated slot for microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The Honor 8C also ships with a 4000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

Honor 8C Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Monochrome, f/2.4) with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Monochrome, f/2.4) with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple

Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple Battery: 4000 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of Honor 8C in India, but hey, we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is less than a week away.

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor 8C in India?