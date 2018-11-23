ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications and render leak ahead of December 11 launch

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS is all set to launch the ZenFone Max Pro M2 on December 11. The company even shared a render of this smartphone recently, giving us a glimpse of its design. Well now, we are looking at one more render of the ZenFone Max Pro M2, but this one gives us a much better look at the smartphone.

This render (pictured above) of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 gives us our first, proper look at the smartphone – showing us what it looks like from the front and the back. As you can see, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a notched display, and looking at the Wi-Fi and battery level icons, it looks the smartphone runs stock version of Android.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has minuscule bezels at the left and right, with the top bezel a bit larger than them, and the bottom bezel being the largest. The notch houses the front camera along with the usual slew of sensors, whereas the earpiece is housed on the top bezel.

Round the back, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a dual camera stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The official render that was shared by ASUS fooled everyone into thinking that the smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, but it looks like the place of third camera has been taken by LED flash.

The back of the smartphone has a glossy finish and is made up of plastic, and there’s also a fingerprint scanner in the center, with ASUS moniker right below.

Some of the specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 have already leaked online, but now we have some more details about the smartphone’s hardware. You can check out the leaked specs of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 down below.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass 6

6.26-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 12 (Sony IMX486, f/1.8) + 5 MP with LED flash

12 (Sony IMX486, f/1.8) + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Blue, Cosmic Silver

Midnight Blue, Cosmic Silver Battery: 5000 mAh

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is rumored to launch in India on December 11 or 12.

Source