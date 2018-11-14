Samsung Galaxy S10 tipped to come with Infinity-O Display

Samsung is going to launch its Galaxy S10 flagship series next year at Mobile World Congress in February. However, details pertaining to this Galaxy S series have been floating around on the web for sometime now. Yesterday, we got information that the Galaxy S10 Lite would come with an Infinity-O Display, but, according to the latest information, it looks like the S10 Lite won’t be the only smartphone that will come with an Infinity-O Display.

According to reliable leakster Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a “punch hole” style selfie camera cut-out which is very likely to be an Infinity-O Display. For those unaware, an Infinity-O Display is a display that comes with a camera cut-out in the top-left corner. You can check out the image above to get an idea.

Samsung introduced the Infinity-O Display last week at its Developer Conference in San Francisco where it also previewed its foldable display smartphone that comes with Infinity Flex Display. Alongside that, Samsung also introduced Infinity-U, Infinity-V and New Infinity Display. The Infinity-U display comes with a U-shaped notch. The Infinity-V display is similar to Infinity-U display but has four edges that makes it look like ‘V’. The ‘New Infinity’ display doesn’t have any notch though.

That said, coming back to Galaxy S10, Blass also revealed that the smartphone would come with One UI based on Android Pie. For those unaware, One UI is Samsung’s latest version of its custom UI which was also introduced last week at its Developer Conference. In addition to this, the Galaxy S10 is also tipped to come with ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as a triple camera setup at the back which would include one standard camera, one wide-angle camera, and one telephoto camera. We have already heard about ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner and triple camera setup before, so that’s nothing new.

Expect to hear more about the Galaxy S10 in the coming weeks.

Source