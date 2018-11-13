Vivo Y95 launched with 6.22-inch display, dual rear cameras and 4030 mAh battery

Earlier this month, BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y93 smartphone in China. And now, the company has expanded its portfolio of Y Series smartphones with the launch of Vivo Y95.

Well, the Vivo Y95 isn’t any new smartphone. It’s actually the Y93 launched earlier this month, but with a better selfie camera. The Vivo Y95 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 429 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 6.22-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and, a waterdrop-shaped notch up top.

The Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also comes with Jovi AI-based digital assistant. The photography department is handled by a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera – the latter of which helps you take photos with bokeh effect. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 20 MP single camera on the front that resides inside the notch. This is an upgrade over the 8 MP selfie camera found on the Y93. The smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features as well as AR Stickers.

The Vivo Y95 has 64 GB of internal storage, but if that’s not enough for you, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB with a microSD card. The Y95 comes with a large 4030 mAh battery under the hood that fuels the entire package. Oh, and yes, apart from better selfie camera, there’s one more thing that differentiates the Y93 and Y95: Fingerprint Scanner. The Y95 has it, but the Y93 doesn’t.

Vivo Y95 Specifications

CPU: 1.9 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

1.9 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF, AI Backlight HDR, AI Night Shot and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF, AI Backlight HDR, AI Night Shot and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Face Beauty

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Face Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, AI Game Mode

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, AI Game Mode Colors: Aurora Red, Starry Black

Aurora Red, Starry Black Battery: 4030 mAh battery

Vivo Y95 Price and Availability

Price: ₱13,999 (around $263/₹19,143)

₱13,999 (around $263/₹19,143) Availability: Available in Philippines through Lazada. No word on availability in other markets.

