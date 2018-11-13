Vivo Z1 Lite launched with 6.26-inch notched display and dual rear cameras

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Z3 with 6.3-inch display and Snapdragon 710 SoC. Well now, the company has further expanded its product portfolio by launching the Vivo Z1 Lite, which is also called Vivo Z1 Youth Edition.

The Vivo Z1 Lite sports a 6.26-inch display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19:9. This helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, however, you do get iPhone X-like notch up top – albeit a smaller one.

The Z1 Lite has 3D curves round the back, and it comes in three colors – the Aurora Blue (pictured above) looking the coolest.

Under the hood, the Vivo Z1 Lite comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it also comes with Jovi which is the company’s AI-based digital assistant.

The camera department on the Z1 Lite includes two snappers – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and a single 16 MP snapper on the front. The 16 MP cameras on the front and back have f/2.0 aperture, whereas the 2 MP secondary camera at the back has f/2.4 aperture. And, needless to say, just like every other smartphone launched this year, the Vivo Z1 Lite comes with some AI smarts for photography.

For security and authentication, the Vivo Z1 Lite has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face. Last but not the least, the Z1 Lite packs a 3260 mAh battery under the hood that keeps the entire package up and running.

Vivo Z1 Lite Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD display

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD display Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Aurora Blue, Red, Black

Aurora Blue, Red, Black Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Z1 Lite Price and Availability

Price: ¥1098 (around $157/₹11,466)

¥1098 (around $157/₹11,466) Availability: Available for purchase in China. No word on availability in other markets

