Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto Z4 key specs leak online

Last week, we were treated to press renders of the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus that showed us what the smartphones look like. And now, we have received some information about the hardware details of both these smartphones from a reputed leakster.

According to Andri Yatim, who has a pretty good record of leaking details of Motorola smartphones, the Moto G7, G7 Plus, and Z4 will all launch in 2019. The Moto G7 will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The Moto G7 Plus, on the other hand, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7xx series chip. However, it’s currently unclear whether this will be the Snapdragon 710 SoC, or some new SoC that might be in the offing.

The Moto G7 Plus will come in two RAM options – 4 GB and 6 GB – both of which will have 64 GB of storage on-board.

Having said that, Yatim also says that the Moto Z4 will be powered by Snapdragon 8150 SoC which will come with 6 GB RAM and 64 and 128 GB storage options. The Snapdragon 8150 SoC is yet to be announced, but it’s said to be a flagship chip that will succeed the Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s found on almost all the flagships launched this year.

According to a recent report, Motorola is currently working on a flagship smartphone code-named “Odin” which is said to be the Moto Z4. The smartphone is also said to have support for 5G Moto Mod, with in-display fingerprint scanner in tow.

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, or the Moto Z4.

Source