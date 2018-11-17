Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus press renders leaked online show-off waterdrop notch display and dual cameras

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched its Moto G6 series smartphones back in April this year. The series includes three smartphones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play. However, the company is expected to launch four models next year under the Moto G7 branding – with the G7 Power being the latest addition to the series. CAD-based renders of the Moto G7 leaked back in early October this year that gave us a good look at the smartphone from multiple angles, and now, press renders of the Moto G7 (and G7 Plus) have leaked online corroborating previously leaked design details.

Thanks to previously leaked CAD-based renders, we already know what the Moto G7 will probably look like. But, the latest render that has leaked online now shows us what the Moto G7 Plus will probably look like. The leaked press renders reveal that both the Moto G7 (pictured above) and the Moto G7 Plus (pictured below) look very similar.

Neither of the Moto G6 series smartphones come with a display notch, but, the leaked renders reveal that both the G7 and G7 Plus will come with a notched display. However, we are looking at a smaller, waterdrop-shaped notch here. Not the one similar to we have seen on the iPhone X or OnePlus 6.

Both the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus flaunt a glass back with curved corners. The bottom bezel on both the G7 and G7 Plus has a Motorola branding, which is why the fingerprint scanner has been moved on to the back. The fingerprint scanner on both the G7 and G7 Plus has Motorola’s signature batwing logo atop.

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus both come with a dual camera setup at the back, however, both of them have a camera bump which means the phones might wobble a lot when used on a flat surface.

Moto G7 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 SoC

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ display

Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 12 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 3500 mAh

Moto G7 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 670/710 SoC

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display

Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 12 MP

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

There’s no word from Motorola yet about the Moto G7 or G7 Plus, but, if the dates on the lockscreen of these renders are any indication, then we might see Motorola making the Moto G7 series official next year on April 3. The Moto G6 series was announced in April this year, so an April launch of Moto G7 series looks plausible.

