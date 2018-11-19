Realme U1 selfie-centric smartphone launching in India on November 28 with Helio P70 SoC and notched display

Last weekend, Realme confirmed that it would soon be launching a new smartphone under its entirely new ‘U’ series in India. The company also confirmed that this new ‘U’ series smartphone would be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC. At that time, Realme didn’t reveal when it would launch this new smartphone in India. But now, we finally know when this new Realme smartphone will come to India, and what it’s called.

Realme has announced that its new smartphone under the ‘U’ series is called Realme U1, and it will be launched in India next week on November 28. The launch event will kick-off at 12.30 pm and those who couldn’t attend the event will be able to watch it live on social media.

The Realme U1 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. The e-commerce giant also sent out notifications on its app in the country. The Amazon page for Realme U1 reveals some information about this upcoming smartphone.

We already know that the U1 will be powered by Helio P70 SoC, making it the world’s first P70-powered smartphone. However, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and, it will be a selfie-centric smartphone. Realme U1 is being touted as “India’s SelfiePro” coming with “the most powerful selfie camera ever”.

Details pertaining to other hardware specifications of the Realme U1 are scarce right now, but, previous reports suggest that this smartphone will be priced between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 in the country, and will probably take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2.

We expect to know more about the Realme U1 in the form of teasers from the company on social media before it’s finally unveiled on November 28.