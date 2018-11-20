Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto Z3 back in August this year. The Moto Z3 is a flagship (not really) smartphone which is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes with support for 5G Moto Mod, making it the world’s “first 5G-upgradeable phone”. Well now, after launching a smartphone with last year’s flagship chip, it looks like Motorola will soon launch a smartphone that will actually be powered by a latest flagship chip.

According to the information received by XDA-Developers from their source, Motorola is currently working on a flagship smartphone that’s code-named “Odin”. This smartphone is said to be the Moto Z4, and, it will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8150 SoC which will succeed Snapdragon 845 SoC that has powered almost all the Android flagships launched this year.

The Snapdragon 8150 on Motorola “Odin” will be paired with 4 GB RAM and have 32 GB of storage on-board. But, being a flagship smartphone, it will likely have other variants with more RAM and storage. The Motorola “Odin” is running Android 9.0 Pie, the latest version of Android, and will also come with support for Moto Mods.

It’s currently unclear whether “Odin” will support older Moto Mods, but, what we do know is that it will support 5G Moto Mod that was announced with Moto Z3 back in August. This will let users enjoy 5G speeds on their “Odin” which is said to be none other than the Moto Z4. Having said that, “Odin” is said to be developed for North America, and it will probably be a Verizon-exclusive like the Moto Z3.

Lastly, XDA‘s source also reveals that Motorola is developing a software for in-display fingerprint scanner, but, it’s currently unclear whether “Odin” will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner or not. However, considering that “Odin” will be a flagship smartphone, it’s very likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a conventional one.

We should hear more about Motorola “Odin” – said to be the Moto Z4 – in the coming weeks if Motorola is planning to launch it in Q1 of 2019.