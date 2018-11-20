This is when ASUS ZenFone 5Z will receive Android Pie update

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS announced its flagship ZenFone 5Z smartphone back in late February this year. The company later launched the smartphone in India in early July. The ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, with more and more OEMs releasing Android Pie update for their smartphones, we are pretty sure the owners of ZenFone 5Z too would be eagerly awaiting to get a pie of Android Pie. Well, for those of you who are waiting for the update, ASUS has finally revealed when it will release Android Pie for the ZenFone 5Z.

ASUS announced that it will roll out the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) in end-January next year. Well, we know that’s still more than two months of wait, but it’s good to finally know when exactly can you expect the update to reach your smartphone.

In its press note, ASUS also said that the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z can take at least a week to reach all the units once the roll-out has begun, and that users will receive a notification on their smartphones for the update. But, those who don’t receive the update notification even after a week can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.

For those unaware, the ASUS ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone comes in a total of three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹29,999, 128 GB variant with a price tag of ₹32,999, and, the 256 GB variant with a price tag of ₹36,999. You can check out full specs of the ZenFone 5Z down below.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

6/8 LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Meteor Silver, Midnight Black

Meteor Silver, Midnight Black Battery: 3300 mAh with ASUS BoostMaster Fast Charging and AI Charging

You can also check out our ASUS ZenFone 5Z review if you are planning to buy it.