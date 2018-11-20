Samsung launches Galaxy A9 (2018) in India – world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras

Back in late September this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India – its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. And now today, at an event held in New Delhi, Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) in India. The Galaxy A9 (2018) was announced last month and is the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras.

Yes, you read that right. The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) comes with four cameras at the back. All these four cameras are stacked vertically in the top-left corner. This quad camera setup at the back of Galaxy A9 (2018) consists of one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, one 24 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera (top to bottom).

Out of all these four cameras at the back, the 24 MP camera is the primary camera that has f/1.7 aperture, whereas, the 5 MP camera is a depth sensing camera having f/2.2 aperture that lets you take photos with bokeh effects. That said, the 8 MP camera comes with 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens so that you can capture more in a single frame, and, the 10 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom, allowing you capture photos of distant objects without any significant loss in detail.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) also comes with a 24 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) sports a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The Galaxy A9 (2018) boots up to Android Oreo and has 128 GB of storage on-board.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is offered in three colors – Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink – and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3800 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. Oh, and yes, there’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication purposes.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Always-On Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, AR Emoji, AR Stickers Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India and Availability