Vivo Y95 launched in India with 6.22-inch notched display, 20 MP selfie camera and 4030 mAh battery

Back in August this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India with Helio P22 SoC and 6.22-inch notched display. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Y series smartphones in India with the launch of Vivo Y95.

The Vivo Y95 that’s launched in India was first launched in the Philippines. It is, however, not a new smartphone. It’s actually a re-branded Vivo Y93 with a better selfie camera and a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.9 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Functouch OS 4.5 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Vivo Y95 flaunts a 6.22-inch display that also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. This helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%.

In terms of optics, the Y95 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 13 MP snapper and one 2 MP snapper. The former has f/2.2 aperture whereas the latter has f/2.4 aperture. The 2 MP secondary camera is used to capture depth information so that you can get bokeh effect in portrait shots.

Having said that, the Y95 comes with a 20 MP single camera on the front which is placed inside the waterdrop-shaped notch. This 20 MP camera has f/2.0 aperture and comes with AI Face Beauty feature which is self-explanatory.

The Y95 has 64 GB of storage on-board, but it also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card so that you can expand the storage up to 256 GB if you want. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and it also comes with Jovi Smart Scene that “can count your daily steps and calories, tell you the results of your favorite sports teams, update you on weather, and advise you to take a rest if you’re working late into the night”.

Lastly, the Vivo Y95 boasts a 4030 mAh battery which should last you for a day with ease.

Commenting on the launch of Vivo Y95 in India, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “At the beginning of this year, Vivo committed to bring the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. Our Y-series has received phenomenal response from consumers across regions and age-groups. With the launch of all new Y95, we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point.“

Vivo Y95 Specifications

CPU: 1.9 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

1.9 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo FullView LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo FullView LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF, AI Backlight HDR, AI Night Shot, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF, AI Backlight HDR, AI Night Shot, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi Smart Scene, AI Game Mode

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi Smart Scene, AI Game Mode Colors: Starry Night, Nebula Purple

Starry Night, Nebula Purple Battery: 4030 mAh battery

Vivo Y95 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹16,990

₹16,990 Availability: Available for purchase on Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India. Can also be purchased through offline stores across the country.

Vivo Y95 Launch Offers