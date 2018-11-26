Coolpad M3 goes official with 5.85-inch notched display and dual rear cameras

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad launched the Coolpad Note 6 in India, and then in October, the company launched the Coolpad Note 8. Well now, the company has launched one more smartphone – the Coolpad M3 – but not in India.

The Coolpad M3 is a budget smartphone that’s powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 32 GB of storage on-board. But, fret not, as it also has a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion.

The Coolpad M3 sports a 5.85-inch display with a big notch up top. Frankly speaking, the notch on this smartphone actually reminds us of the Google Pixel 3 XL. While the notch is quite big, the bezels are small.

The photography department on the Coolpad M3 is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The 5 MP secondary camera at the back is used for depth sensing. The smartphone has a glossy finish, and it also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. Coolpad says this fingerprint scanner unlocks the smartphone in 0.2 seconds.

The Coolpad M3 is offered in two colors – Blue Sea and Gentleman’s Enamel – and, it ships with a rather small 2800 mAh battery tasked with keeping the entire package up and running.

Coolpad M3 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.85-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

5.85-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Blue Sea, Gentleman’s Enamel

Blue Sea, Gentleman’s Enamel Battery: 2800 mAh

Coolpad M3 Price and Availability

Price: ￥799 (around $115/₹8126)

￥799 (around $115/₹8126) Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other countries.

