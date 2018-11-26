Infinix Note 5 Stylus Android One smartphone launched in India with X-Pen stylus and 4000 mAh battery

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix launched the Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone in India back in August this year with a starting price of ₹9999. And now, the company has today launched one more Android One smartphone in India – the Infinix Note 5 Stylus.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has a 5.93-inch IPS display having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and a 2.5D curved glass atop.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Infinix Note 5 Stylus runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it also comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. Well yes, this does mean that the Note 5 Stylus will receive Android Pie update, but we don’t know exactly when.

That said, as evident from its name, the Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with a stylus called X-Pen that lets you do different things like painting, doodling, taking a screenshot, or quickly jotting down notes.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus comes with a 16 MP camera at the back and a 16 MP camera on the front. However, the camera on the front has f/1.8 aperture, whereas the camera on the back has f/2.0 aperture. Both these cameras also come with some AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Beauty.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus is offered in Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue colors, and it also supports 4G VoLTE. The smartphone also packs a huge 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor

Infinix Note 5 Stylus Price in India and Availability