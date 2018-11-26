ColorOS 5.2 update starts rolling out for Realme 1 from November 29

More than a week ago, Realme confirmed Android Pie update for Realme 1. However, before rolling out Android Pie update, Realme will roll-out ColorOS 5.2 for this smartphone, and, the company has just confirmed that the update will start rolling out this week.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the stable version of ColorOS 5.2 will start rolling out from November 29. The ColorOS 5.2 update is based on Android Oreo, and, Sheth has said that the company will remove yellow status bar blinking and ongoing notification in various mode from this stable version of ColorOS. However, the update will bring in optimizations for the bokeh effect for front camera.

Rm1 stable version of color os 5.2 will be released on 29th Nov as apart from other updates here’s what we will change in the beta version released. Remove yellow status bar blinking and ongoing notification in various mode. Optimize the bokeh quality for the front camera — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 25, 2018

The Realme 1 was launched in India back in May this year with a starting price of ₹8990. The smartphone is powered by Helio P60 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone booted up to Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 atop.

The Realme 1 sports a 6-inch 18:9 IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The Realme 1 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner though, but it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. The smartphone is offered in three colors and ships with a 3410 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Having said that, Realme has launched a total of four smartphones until now in India, and, it’s all set to launch its fifth one in the country on November 28 – the Realme U1. The Realme U1 will be the world’s first smartphone that will come with Helio P70 SoC under the hood.