HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Camera Samples

HUAWEI just launched its top-of-the-line flagship Mate 20 Pro in India at Rs 69,999 and it packs a host of features, the Leica triple camera on the rear side being one of the primary highlights of the phone. The tri-camera includes a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP using the Leica lens. How good the Mate 20 Pro clicks? Here you will find the camera samples shot on the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, check out yourself.

Speaking of the camera set up on the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, it equips three cameras and a dual-tone LED flash making a square housing. The triple cameras on the back are powered by Leica lens, the cameras include a 40 MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera + 20 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with up to 5x zoom (3x optical zoom). The notch on the front holds a 24 MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and portraits.

While this is not the first smartphone by HUAWEI to feature tri-cameras, the HUAWEI P20 Pro was the first in its class. The idea here is to make the most out the triple cameras which the HUAWEI P20 Pro missed, the camera specs on the Mate 20 Pro sound similar, however, there has been a lot of things updated with new camera additions.

To name a few, the video bokeh mode, the AI Color in the video shooting, the cameras support a variety of features including new 3D Live Emoji, Super Macro mode, 21:9 Cinema video, HiVision, and the new Master AI that detects 1,500 scenarios in 25 categories.

The Kirin 980 is the first 7nm CPU with dual NPUs processing allowing you to shoot videos with a bokeh effect and is useful in other camera modes. This is something that you have only seen on DSLRs. The AI Color that removes the colors from the background keeping the object (or humans) in color.

We took multiple shots to see how the camera performs, the AI automatically adjust the camera settings. By default, the camera uses a resolution of 10 MP 4:3 aspect ratio but you can manually change the camera resolution to 40 MP if you want.

Photos taken in the daylight are very bright, detailed, and good amount of bokeh (can be changed later if shot on Aperture mode). Even the night shots turn out to be detailed if taken the right. We took a chunk of portraits to check the camera quality, check the samples attached below.

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Camera Samples

Selfies & Portraits

Aside from the triple cameras, the Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution. The Mate 20 Pro uses a glass design with a curved display and thin edges. The Mate 20 Pro also brings the world’s first 7nm Kirin 980 CPU with dual NPUs, reverse wireless charging, and a nanoSD card slot for the first time on a smartphone. Here’s our unboxing and features overview of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro.