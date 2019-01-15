Vivo Y91 launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, 6.22-inch display, and 4030 mAh battery
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y95 in India back in November last year. And then in December, the company launched the Vivo Y93 in the country. Well, further expanding its portfolio of Y series smartphones in India, Vivo has today launched the Vivo Y91 in India.
The Vivo Y91 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android Oreo, and, has 32 GB of storage on-board. However, the smartphone does come with a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.
The Y91 boasts a 6.22-inch display that has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. Thanks to this notch, the smartphone achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%.
Round the back, the Y91 rocks a dual camera setup which includes one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP single camera on the front inside the notch. These cameras also come with some features that are powered by AI.
For authentication and security, the Vivo Y91 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, as well as Face Access that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. The Y91 ships with a 4030 mAh battery, and, you can choose to buy the smartphone either in Starry Black or Ocean Blue color.
Vivo Y91 Specifications
- CPU: Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo FullView display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.0) with Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Professional Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture and AI Face Beauty
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access
- Colors: Starry Black, Ocean Blue
- Battery: 4030 mAh
Vivo Y91 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹10,990
- Availability: Available through Amazon India, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm Mall, as well as offline stores across the country
Vivo Y91 Offers
- 3 Terabyte data and benefits worth ₹4000 from Reliance Jio
- Instant cashback of ₹2000 and 240 GB data from Airtel
- Extra ₹500 off on exchange