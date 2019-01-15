Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones launching in India on January 28

Last month, we came across a report which stated that Samsung would launch its Galaxy M series smartphones in India this month. Well, that report has turned out to be true now as Samsung has officially confirmed that it will indeed be launching its Galaxy M series smartphones in India this month.

Samsung has announced that it will launch its Galaxy M series smartphones in India later this month on January 28 – just a day before the Honor View20 is launched in the country. Samsung confirmed the launch of Galaxy M series smartphones by setting up a micro-site on its official India website. However, Amazon India too has has set up a landing page on its website, which means these Galaxy M series smartphones will be sold in India through Amazon India as well as Samsung India’s website.

We don’t know how many smartphones Samsung will launch under this Galaxy M series in India this month, but, we do know some of the features of these phones. The Galaxy M series smartphones will feature an Infinity-V display which will have a waterdrop-shaped notch. The smartphones will also feature big batteries with support for “3x faster charging”.

The marketing material shared by Samsung on its website also reveals that the smartphones will have their power button and volume rocker on the right, and, they will also have small bezels on the top, left, and right side of the display. However, we don’t know how big the chin will be on these smartphones.

The back of the smartphones will feature a dual camera setup placed in the top-left corner. This setup will come with an ultra-wide angle camera so that you can accommodate more in a single frame. The smartphones will also feature an elliptical-shaped fingerprint scanner on the back, and, it looks like they will have a uni-body metal construction.

The Galaxy M series smartphones will also come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

More details about these Galaxy M series smartphones should surface in the coming days.