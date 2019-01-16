Sony schedules MWC event on February 25, expected to announce Xperia XZ4

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) concluded in Las Vegas last week, but now, yet another tech show awaits us – Mobile World Congress (MWC). MWC will kick-off in Barcelona, Spain from February 25, and, during that time, we will see smartphone companies announcing their latest and greatest smartphones. Well, Japanese tech giant Sony too will have something to show us as the company has confirmed its presence at MWC.

Sony has sent out press invites to Russian and Italian media for its event on February 25. The invite doesn’t reveal what this event will be about, but, the company is expected to announce its flagship Xperia XZ4 smartphone at this event.

CAD renders of the Xperia XZ4 leaked last year in November showed us what this smartphone will look like. The Xperia XZ4 is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, and, as you can see from the render (attached above), the smartphone doesn’t come with a notch.

The renders also revealed a triple camera setup placed in the center on the back of the phone which is covered with glass. On the right side of the phone is the volume rocker, power button, and a camera shutter button. The power button probably also has the fingerprint scanner embedded on it, which means the Xperia XZ4 won’t be coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Being a flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with at least 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android Pie out-of-the-box and is rumored to have 256 GB of internal storage with a 3900 mAh battery under the hood.

Well, the Xperia XZ4 is not the only smartphone that could be announced at MWC. Alongside it, Sony might also announce other smartphones like the Xperia XA3, Xperia A3 Ultra, and Xperia L3.

Source | Via