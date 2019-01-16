LG V40 ThinQ with Snapdragon 845 SoC and five cameras launching in India this week

The last smartphone that LG launched in India was the Q Stylus+ back in September last year. Well, after more than four months from then, LG will now be launching the V40 ThinQ in India later this week.

LG will launch the V40 ThinQ in India later this week. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon India, and, will go on sale from January 20. However, it will be available for purchase a day earlier, on January 19, for Amazon Prime members.

The LG V40 ThinQ was announced last year in October. It’s a flagship smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.

Having said that, the LG V40 ThinQ rocks five cameras in total – three at the back and two on the front. The dual camera setup on the front includes one 8 MP standard camera and one 5 MP super wide-angle camera. On the other hand, the triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone consists of one 12 MP standard camera, one 16 MP wide-angle camera, and one 12 MP camera with a telephoto lens.

You can check out rest of the specifications of the LG V40 ThinQ down below.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display with 538 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display with 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP Standard (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 78-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 107-degree wide-angle lens) + 12 MP Telephoto (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 45-degree lens, 2x optical zoom) with Dual PDAF, HDR, AI CAM, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP Standard (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 78-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 107-degree wide-angle lens) + 12 MP Telephoto (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 45-degree lens, 2x optical zoom) with Dual PDAF, HDR, AI CAM, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP Standard (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 80-degree lens) + 5 MP Wide Angle (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 90-degree lens) with Portrait Mode

8 MP Standard (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 80-degree lens) + 5 MP Wide Angle (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 90-degree lens) with Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream, Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Triple Shot, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar, AR Emoji, AI Cam, AI Composition, AI Auto White Balance, AI Shutter

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream, Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Triple Shot, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar, AR Emoji, AI Cam, AI Composition, AI Auto White Balance, AI Shutter Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue, Carmine Red

New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue, Carmine Red Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (compatible with Quick Charge 4.0) and Wireless Charging

LG V40 ThinQ Price in India and Availability