A couple of months ago, South Korean tech giant LG launched the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC and dual rear cameras. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of V series smartphones by launching the LG V40 ThinQ that we have been hearing of since the past couple of months now.

The LG V40 ThinQ is successor to the LG V35 ThinQ that was launched a couple of months ago. The smartphone, however, looks a bit different than the V35 ThinQ. It sports a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and a pixel density of 538 ppi. Oh, and yes, it also comes with a notch up top that was absent from its predecessor.

Round the back, the smartphone flaunts tempered glass that’s created with LG’s proprietary Silk Blast technology that creates a “smoother matte finish which feels extremely comfortable in the hand without being slippery”.

Being a flagship, the LG V40 ThinQ comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC that’s mated to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. Besides, users also have the option to further expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

That said, the photography department on the LG V40 ThinQ is handled by a total of five cameras. Yes, five cameras. Two on the front and three at the back. The dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 8 MP and one 5 MP camera. Whereas, the triple camera setup at the back consists of one 16 MP and two 12 MP cameras.

One of the 12 MP cameras at the back is a standard angle camera, and the other 12 MP camera is a telephoto camera. The third camera — the 16 MP one — is a 107-degree super wide-angle camera. Speaking about the front cameras, the 8 MP camera is a standard angle camera and the 5 MP camera is a wide-angle camera — both of which “work in tandem to create the perfect bokeh effect with an on-screen slider to adjust the amount of background blur”.

The cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ also come with AI-based features like AI Composition, AI Auto White Balance, and AI Shutter. It also comes with other camera features like Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar and AR Emoji.

Other features on the LG V40 ThinQ include 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker, IP68 dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD 810G military certification.

The V40 ThinQ is offered in New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red colors, and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of V40 ThinQ, Hwang Jeong-hwan, President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said, “The LG V40 ThinQ was designed with the main goal to deliver an uncompromised experience for users to create, consume and share high quality content. The versatility of the camera and the proven V series platform makes the LG V40 ThinQ a serious option for customers looking for a premium smartphone that does it all”.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display with 538 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display with 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP Standard (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 78-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 107-degree wide-angle lens) + 12 MP Telephoto (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 45-degree lens, 2x optical zoom) with Dual PDAF, HDR, AI CAM, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP Standard (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 78-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 107-degree wide-angle lens) + 12 MP Telephoto (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, 45-degree lens, 2x optical zoom) with Dual PDAF, HDR, AI CAM, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP Standard (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 80-degree lens) + 5 MP Wide Angle (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 90-degree lens) with Portrait Mode

8 MP Standard (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 80-degree lens) + 5 MP Wide Angle (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size, 90-degree lens) with Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream, Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Triple Shot, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar, AR Emoji, AI Cam, AI Composition, AI Auto White Balance, AI Shutter

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream, Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Makeup Pro, Triple Shot, Custom Backdrop, My Avatar, AR Emoji, AI Cam, AI Composition, AI Auto White Balance, AI Shutter Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue, Carmine Red

New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue, Carmine Red Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (compatible with Quick Charge 4.0) and Wireless Charging

LG V40 ThinQ Price and Availability