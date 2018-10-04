LG

LG Watch W7 Hybrid Smartwatch announced, features mechanical hands, 100-day battery life, Wear OS and more

By Divyang Makwana
Alongside the ultimate 5-camera smartphone LG V40, the company also announced the LG Watch W7 Hybrid Smartwatch featuring mechanical hands, 100-day battery life, and powered by Google’s Wear OS formerly known as the Android Wear. The LG Watch W7 is a wearable device that combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities.

The LG Watch W7 is designed for those who value the look of a traditional analog timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch. It features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body.

Spec-wise, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 mobile platform with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB eMMC internal storage. The LG Watch W7 features a 1.2-inch LCD display (360 x 360 pixels resolution) and is water and dust resistant IP68 certified. Furthermore, it offers USB Type-C connectivity, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE.

The LG Watch W7 offers up to two days of battery life on a single charge and an additional 3-4 days in analog-only mode. In the mechanical watch-only mode with its ‘smart’ features disabled, it offers up to 100 days of battery life or more than 3 months on a single charge.

The LG Watch W7 comes in just one color model – Cloud Silver and is compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands. The price starts at US $450 equivalent to Rs 33,203 in India. The LG Watch W7 will be available in the US from 14th October 2018, pre-orders start from 7th October 2018.

LG Watch W7 Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.2-inch LCD display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution (300 ppi)
  • Software: Wear OS by Google
  • Protection: IP68 Water and Dust Resistance
  • Sensors: 9-Axis, Pressure
  • Movement: Quartz Movement, 2 Hands, Micro Gearbox
  • CPU: Up to 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform
  • GPU: Adreno 304
  • Memory: 768 MB RAM, LPDDR3
  • Storage: 4 GB, eMMC
  • Connectivity: USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
  • Battery: 240 mAh
  • Color: Cloud Silver
  • Dimensions: 44.5 mm x 45.4 mm x 12.9 mm
  • Weight: 79.5 grams

LG Watch W7 Key Price & Availability

  • Price: US $450 (~Rs 33,203)
  • Availability: From 14th October 2018 in the US, pre-orders from 7th October 2018.

100 days of battery life is good but we have to disable its smart features. moreover the features are good but it is very costly. I think Apple is a better option.

