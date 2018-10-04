Alongside the ultimate 5-camera smartphone LG V40, the company also announced the LG Watch W7 Hybrid Smartwatch featuring mechanical hands, 100-day battery life, and powered by Google’s Wear OS formerly known as the Android Wear. The LG Watch W7 is a wearable device that combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities.

The LG Watch W7 is designed for those who value the look of a traditional analog timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch. It features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body.

Spec-wise, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 mobile platform with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB eMMC internal storage. The LG Watch W7 features a 1.2-inch LCD display (360 x 360 pixels resolution) and is water and dust resistant IP68 certified. Furthermore, it offers USB Type-C connectivity, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE.

The LG Watch W7 offers up to two days of battery life on a single charge and an additional 3-4 days in analog-only mode. In the mechanical watch-only mode with its ‘smart’ features disabled, it offers up to 100 days of battery life or more than 3 months on a single charge.

The LG Watch W7 comes in just one color model – Cloud Silver and is compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands. The price starts at US $450 equivalent to Rs 33,203 in India. The LG Watch W7 will be available in the US from 14th October 2018, pre-orders start from 7th October 2018.

LG Watch W7 Key Specifications

Display: 1.2-inch LCD display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution (300 ppi)

