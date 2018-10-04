Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote launched in India

Back in April last year, e-commerce giant Amazon launched the Amazon Fire TV Stick in India with a price tag of ₹3999. And now, the company has launched Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in the country along with Alexa Voice Remote.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a dongle that lets you stream movies and shows directly to your TV. It is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. With Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, users can stream content from different services like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, and more. In addition to that, users can also apps and websites like Facebook, YouTube and Reddit.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with digital assistant Alexa on-board that lets you perform different actions like viewing live camera feeds, check sports scores, order food, and more, by giving voice commands. The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Alexa Voice Control Bluetooth TV remote that has dedicated buttons for power, volume and mute. This remote is compatible with all Fire TV devices and lets users perform different actions by giving voice commands.

“We’ve listened to our customers and pushed to deliver a higher performance Fire TV. The new quad-core processor delivers a fast and fluid experience and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ provides an amazing picture quality. It is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor. The team invented an entirely new antenna technology and combined that with a powerful 802.11ac Wi-Fi to optimize for the best possible 4K UHD streaming experience, even in congested network environments. Plus, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your complete entertainment experience and use your voice to quickly find the content you want. Just say, ‘Alexa, find comedies’, or ‘Alexa, play The Grand Tour’“. said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote Price in India and Availability