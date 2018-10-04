Vivo launches a new variant of Y81 in India
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India back in August this year with a price tag of ₹12,990 (now ₹11,990). And now today, the company has launched a new variant of the Y81 in India.
The Y81 that was launched by Vivo in India back in August came with 3 GB RAM. And, the model that’s launched today in India comes with 4 GB RAM. Well, apart from this difference everything else remains the same.
For those unaware, the Vivo Y81 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. On the software front, the Vivo Y81 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and, a notch up top.
In terms of optics, the Vivo Y81 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The cameras come with features like Portrait Mode and AI Face Beauty. Portrait Mode lets you capture photos with blurred background.
Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said,“2018 has been a very successful year for Vivo owing to great consumer response for our breakthrough and innovative smartphones. We want to continue the momentum and further enhance the customer experience by kick-starting the festive season with attractive offers that add to the happiness to our consumers”.
Vivo Y81 Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Portrait Mode, Live Photo and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Gold
- Battery: 3260 mAh
Vivo Y81 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹11,990 (3 GB RAM variant), ₹13,490 (4 GB RAM variant)
- Availability: Available on Vivo E-Store, Amazon India and Flipkart
Vivo Y81 Offers
- Flat 5% cash back on HDFC Bank credit & debit card, EMI, Credit card regular transaction and consumer loans
- Paytm cashback coupon up to ₹1000
- Enjoy instant benefits worth ₹4050 from Reliance Jio
- Reliance Jio vouchers worth ₹1950 (39 vouchers worth ₹50 each)
- Jio Platinum Device Security (Device Theft & Malware Protection)
- Myntra, Paytm & Swiggy – Partner Coupons worth ₹2100
- No-cost EMI options available starting from ₹916/month
Normal features . Nothing more special to promote this phone. I think we already have better option than this smartphone.