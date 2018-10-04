Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India back in August this year with a price tag of ₹12,990 (now ₹11,990). And now today, the company has launched a new variant of the Y81 in India.

The Y81 that was launched by Vivo in India back in August came with 3 GB RAM. And, the model that’s launched today in India comes with 4 GB RAM. Well, apart from this difference everything else remains the same.

For those unaware, the Vivo Y81 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. On the software front, the Vivo Y81 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and, a notch up top.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y81 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The cameras come with features like Portrait Mode and AI Face Beauty. Portrait Mode lets you capture photos with blurred background.

Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said,“2018 has been a very successful year for Vivo owing to great consumer response for our breakthrough and innovative smartphones. We want to continue the momentum and further enhance the customer experience by kick-starting the festive season with attractive offers that add to the happiness to our consumers”.

Vivo Y81 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor

Vivo Y81 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹11,990 (3 GB RAM variant), ₹13,490 (4 GB RAM variant)

₹11,990 (3 GB RAM variant), ₹13,490 (4 GB RAM variant) Availability: Available on Vivo E-Store, Amazon India and Flipkart

Vivo Y81 Offers