Panasonic launches Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro in India with Helio P60 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Japanese smartphone brand Panasonic launched the Eluga I7 smartphone in India back in April this year with a price tag of ₹6499. Now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Eluga series smartphones in India with the launch of two new smartphones – the Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro.

The Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro are actually same smartphones with some differences in the amount of RAM and internal storage. Both the smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC, but, the Eluga X1 comes with 4 GB RAM and the Eluga X1 Pro comes with 6 GB RAM. Furthermore, the Eluga X1 comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the Eluga X1 Pro comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Apart from the RAM count and internal storage, another difference between the Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro is wireless charging. The X1 has it, but the X1 Pro doesn’t. That said, everything else remains the same across both the X1 and X1 Pro.

Both the smartphones come with dual cameras – 16 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a 16 MP single camera on the front. Both the phones come with AI-powered camera features like Bokeh Mode, Backlight Mode, Live Photos, Face Emoji and Face Beauty.

The Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro both sport a 6.18-inch notched display that has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The notch houses IR LED and IR Camera in addition to the selfie camera and earpiece. The IR LED and IR Camera are used for AI Sense that let you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro are both offered in Dark Grey and Silver colors, and, both of them come with a 3000 mAh battery under the hood that fuel the entire package.

Panasonic Eluga X1 Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Panasonic Eluga X1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹22,990

Price: ₹22,990
Availability: Available for purchase from October 10 through offline retail stores across the country

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Price in India and Availability