Motorola One Power vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 – [Specs Comparison]

The midrange segment has filled with a bunch of smartphones and it’s not just you, there are many people who have been confused over the smartphones priced in a similar range. We are talking about these four devices that looks far better in the segment – the newly launched Motorola One Power, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Our specs comparison between these four smartphones will let you decide which of the phone is better over the others. Take a look.

All Performs The Same – Snapdragon 636 SoC

When it comes to the performance, all four devices are equally powerful. There is no denying that the phones have a great CPU inside for the price it is offered. All of them are based the 14nm Snapdragon 636 chip consisting of eight Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and further laced with Adreno 509 GPU.

Even though the Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is a tad ahead in the performance with its more powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC and it’s also an Android One, it surely competes with the Motorola One Power and Nokia 6.1 Plus. It certainly wins in the performance department but lacks things like a 3.5 mm audio jack and microSD card support.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offers up to 6 GB RAM while the other two – Motorola One Power and Nokia 6.1 Plus offer 4 GB RAM. If you are looking for more RAM, look for the ones with 6 GB RAM for better overall performance.

Big Battery & Fast Charging

The Motorola One Power ships with a huge 5,000 mAh battery being one of the primary highlights of the phone and it ships with a Turbo Charger rated 12V, 1.5A for fast charging. The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by 5,000 mAh battery, however, the provided charger is 5V, 2A.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a smaller 3,060 mAh battery with a fast charger rated 12V, 1.5A. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery but uses a 5V, 2A charger. Out of the four, the Motorola One Power offers a big battery with fast charging support.

Dedicated MicroSD Slot

On the storage side, all the four devices offer up to 64 GB internal storage and if you are looking for a separate MicroSD card slot, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Nokia 6.1 Plus do not offer a dedicated microSD card slot and thus you are left with the other two.

The Motorola One Power, as well as, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 have a standalone microSD card slot which will let you enjoy dual SIMs. If you run out of the internal storage, you always have the microSD card to move your files in it.

Dual VoLTE Feature Is Missing On One Of Them

Dual VoLTE is needed for those who run dual 4G SIM cards like Jio. The Motorola One Power does not support dual 4G SIM cards, only one 4G SIM works at a time and that means there’s no dual VoLTE support. Jio SIMs are currently 4G-only and won’t work on Motorola One Power on SIM2 slot.

If you are running two 4G SIM cards on a phone, you better want to choose some other device. However, the chip supports dual-VoLTE functionality and Motorola might give an OTA update for the same. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro supports dual VoLTE in MIUI 9.5 via an OTA update. The rest of the two phones offers dual VoLTE support out-of-the-box.

It Might have The Best Camera Package Overall

All four devices hook up dual cameras on the rear side, but the quality of the camera differs from phone to phone. The Motorola One Power offers 16 MP + 5 MP dual cameras on the back which takes bokeh-style photographs. The front side comes with a 12 MP selfie camera with LED flash and support for bokeh effects in the selfies.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 competes with its 13 MP + 5 MP dual cameras and 8 MP selfie camera (16 MP + 5 MP rear cameras and 16 MP selfie camera in 6 GB variant). Things are quite similar here as well, you are limited to a number of camera features. You get AI camera, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Redeye Reduction and a few more but the quality is a tad better.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers 16 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras and 16 MP selfie camera. The cameras support for Live Bokeh, Advanced AI Imaging, and dual-sight mode that turns on both the cameras simultaneously (the front and the back) that even goes live with YouTube and Facebook. The Nokia 6.1 Plus adds this nifty feature that you won’t find on the rests.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro has a whole lot of things in the camera and when it comes to the camera features and quality, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a complete package. The front uses a 20 MP selfie camera (IMX376) with LED flash and the back uses dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP) with the 12 MP using Sony IMX486 and supports EIS. All four devices are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

Verdict – Which One Is Better

So, which one is better over the other? The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 starts at Rs 10,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is 14,999 for 4 GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB variant. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Motorola One Power both are available for Rs 15,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Motorola One Power is a good choice for those who prefer a big battery with fast charging support and stock Android experience but it has no dual VoLTE support. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is among the cheapest among all if you want performance at a lower price, it has dual VoLTE, microSD card slot, and offers a large 5,000 mAh battery too. While the Nokia 6.1 Plus is the closest competitor and offers better design and stock Android experience, it’s compact in size, hybrid SIM tray, and the lower sized battery isn’t for all. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is still an all-rounder with MIUI features, just that it misses out on the dedicated microSD card slot and fast charging.

