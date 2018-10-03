OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy Note9 are two of the best smartphones of 2018 as far as we know. The OnePlus 6 known to be the flagship killer is priced at Rs 39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant while the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is more of a premium flagship priced a whopping Rs 67,900 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Is the Samsung Galaxy Note9 really worth that much more over the OnePlus 6? Let’s find it out in our Samsung Galaxy Note9 and OnePlus 6 specs comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 vs OnePlus 6 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Note9 OnePlus 6 Release Date 22nd August 2018 (India) 17th May 2018 (India) Price ₹67,900 (6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹84,900 (8 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage) ₹34,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) - Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display, QuadHD+ resolution (2960 x 1440 pixels), 516 ppi pixel density, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 402 ppi pixel density, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo, Bixby Assistant OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back Face Unlock Yes, Intelligent Scan (Face Unlock + Iris Scanning) Yes CPU 10nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Adreno 630 Memory 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB or 512 GB internal, UFS 2.1 type, expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (SIM2 slot) 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, UFS 2.1 type, no microSD slot Main Camera Dual Cameras (12 MP + 12 MP)

12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel (1.4µm, f/1.5 - f/2.4 variable aperture, OIS), wide-angle lens

12 MP (telephoto lens, 1.0µm, f/2.4 aperture, OIS)

2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Live Focus, AR Emoji, 960fps Super Slow-Mo, HDR, LED flash Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm) OIS, EIS, DCAF

20 MP (Sony IMX376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm)

Portrait mode, 480fps Slow Motion, LED flash Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/1.7 aperture 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0 Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery 4000 mAh, Fast Charging, wireless support 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A) Colors Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, Red Other Water Carbon Cooling, IP68 dust and water resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Bixby Vision, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Samsung Dex, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen Water Resistant (no IP rating), Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound

CPU is almost identical

One of the noteworthy features of both the phones is its CPU, the OnePlus 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Note9 both offers top-of-the-line CPU. Comparing the internals, the OnePlus 6 and the Galaxy Note9 is at par with the performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and the Exynos 9810 are very much similar in terms of overall performance. It is worth to note that the price of the OnePlus 6 is almost half but offers similar performance.

Dash Charging & Wireless Charging

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus 6 emerges with a faster charging time as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note9. OnePluls 6 uses Dash charging technology to charge the phone faster, however, one thing the OnePlus 6 misses out is the wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers wireless charging technology and also offers a wireless charging accessory.

Cleaner Software, Faster Unlocking

This is where the OnePlus 6 shines out, the OnePlus 6 runs on a cleaner software, Android 8.1 Oreo with stock interface. Also, the software updates are likely faster, the Galaxy Note9 has a hefty skin on top even though it has loaded features that you won’t find on the OnePlus 6, you may end up with a not-so-faster interface.

In addition to the OnePlus 6 offers snappy fingerprint scanner unlocking and face unlocking features. The Galaxy Note9 has, however, more secured face unlocking known as the Intelligent Scan that combines the face unlock and the Iris Scanner.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, both of them offers dual across the board. The OnePlus 6 comes with 16 MP + 20 MP camera with support for OIS whereas the Galaxy Note9 comes with dual 12 MP + 12 MP cameras.

Feature-wise, the Galaxy Note9 has a number of features that you won’t find on the OnePlus 6. The Galaxy Note9 offers Live Focus, AR Emoji, Food Mode, 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow-Mo (960 fps), and a variable aperture for better low light shots. OnePlus 6 camera is pretty basic and is just good for its price, you won’t find much camera features other than the Portrait mode, 4K video at 60fps and slow-motion 480fps.

Massive Storage & MicroSD card Support

OnePlus 6 comes in three storage variants – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB with no microSD support. That means all you have is the onboard storage whereas the Galaxy Note9 comes in two storage variants – 128 GB and a massive 512 GB with support for microSD card up to 400 GB. It is clear that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is better at storage options, however, considering the price you would want to change your mind.

High-Quality QuadHD+ Display

The one thing that is obvious on the phone is the display, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has the best AMOLED displays out there no matter what. The Galaxy Note9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with QuadHD+ resolution (2960 x 1440 pixels) and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, offers a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

IP68 Ratings, S-Pen, Bixby Assistant

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Note9 worthy are its added features, you get the famous Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen, its IP68 certification – dust and water-resistant, as well as the software perks like Bixby Assistant. These things are not present on the OnePlus 6 and if you don’t mind skipping them, go ahead with the OnePlus 6.

Verdict – OnePlus 6 or Samsung Galaxy Note9

There are a number of reasons why you should choose the OnePlus 6 over the Samsung Galaxy Note9. Be it the low price, its clean stock Android Experience, faster software updates, faster fingerprint scanner, as well as faster face unlock, and the incredible fast charging technology that can’t be matched. Aside from these, the performance is a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note9 which indeed lure many people towards the OnePlus 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers tons of both hardware and software features that the OnePlus 6 may not have. The unique S-Pen, higher resolution QuadHD+ display, IP68 rating, wireless charging, better overall cameras, and tons of storage with microSD support. Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the best 2018 smartphone out there all things considered.