BlackBerry Evolve with 5.99-inch display and 4000 mAh battery to go on sale in India from October 10

Back in early August, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X in India. The Evolve X went on sale last month, and the Evolve was supposed to go on sale in August, but that didn’t happen. However, BlackBerry has finally revealed when the Evolve will go on sale in India.

The BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale in India from October 10. It is priced at ₹24,990 and will be available for purchase through Amazon India as well as through offline stores across the country. The Evolve is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The BlackBerry Evolve sports a 5.99-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The photography department on Evolve is handled by a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one RGB and one monochrome. And, on the front, you have a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Evolve comes with fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security along with BlackBerry’s DTEK Security Suite, and, fueling this entire package is a 4000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

BlackBerry Evolve Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with dual-tone LED flash

13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTEK Security

Fingerprint Scanner, DTEK Security Battery: 4000 mAh

BlackBerry Evolve Price in India and Availability