BlackBerry Evolve with 5.99-inch display and 4000 mAh battery to go on sale in India from October 10
Back in early August, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X in India. The Evolve X went on sale last month, and the Evolve was supposed to go on sale in August, but that didn’t happen. However, BlackBerry has finally revealed when the Evolve will go on sale in India.
The BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale in India from October 10. It is priced at ₹24,990 and will be available for purchase through Amazon India as well as through offline stores across the country. The Evolve is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.
The BlackBerry Evolve sports a 5.99-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The photography department on Evolve is handled by a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one RGB and one monochrome. And, on the front, you have a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The Evolve comes with fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security along with BlackBerry’s DTEK Security Suite, and, fueling this entire package is a 4000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.
BlackBerry Evolve Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTEK Security
- Battery: 4000 mAh
BlackBerry Evolve Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹24,990
- Availability: Goes on sale from October 10
