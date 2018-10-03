WhatsApp Beta for Android now lets you watch Facebook, Instagram and YouTube videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Back in early August this year, we told you that WhatsApp could soon let Android users watch YouTube and Instagram videos in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. Well now, WhatsApp is finally letting Android users watch Facebook, Instagram and YouTube videos in PiP mode.

WhatsApp is now letting Android users watch Facebook, Instagram and YouTube videos, but, according to WABetaInfo, this feature is only rolled out to those who are using beta version 2.18.301 of WhatsApp for Android. Those who are on the stable version of WhatsApp for Android won’t be able to use this feature right now.

That said, if you are using beta version 2.18.301 of WhatsApp for Android, and still don’t see this feature, re-install WhatsApp and see if you get the PiP mode. But, before you do so, make sure you have backed up your WhatsApp chats.

For those unaware, the PiP mode lets users watch videos in a small floating window that can be moved around the screen. This lets you watch videos and continue navigating through the app and chat with friends.

The floating window also includes play/pause button, and a button in the top-right corner that lets you enter full-screen mode. There’s also a ‘X’ button in the top-left corner to close the window.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a swipe-to-reply gesture for beta users of its Android app that lets users quickly reply to a message by swiping on it.

Now that WhatsApp has rolled out these features for its Android users on the beta channel, we expect them to be rolled out on stable channel soon.

