How to navigate multiple destinations in Google Maps [Guide]

There is no question that Google Maps is your everything related to navigation on mobile, whenever you’re looking to get directions, you ask Google Maps to help you. One of the useful additions in Google Maps is the ability to add multiple destinations to your route.

Driving way back home with a pick up like food or grocery or fueling in the middle while the Maps are running, adding it to the route will be much easier for you to navigate rather than using it for a single destination. Here’s a guide that will explain how to add multiple destinations in Google Maps.

Navigate Multiple Destinations in Google Maps

Launch the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

app on your smartphone. Search for your final destination as you usually do for navigation.

Once you see the end-to-end route, tap the three dots in the right corner.

Tap the option ‘Add stop‘ from the menu to add the place you are likely going to visit before you reach the destination.

As soon as you enter the second destination, a new line will be automatically added below. You will see A, B, C… on the location names as your multiple destinations which can be rearranged according to the route you want. Rearrange stops easily by dragging the three horizontal lines next to the location name.

Know that you can add up to 9 stops at a time. If you want to clear a destination, just tap the ‘X‘ icon to the right.

You will see an overview of your trip including all the stops and the total time it will take to reach the final destination.

That was it. Google Maps also comes with a few more things that you may not know, these Google Maps tips and tricks will surely help you out. For more awesome tutorials and guides, visit How-To Guides.