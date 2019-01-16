Airtel becomes the first telecom operator to launch 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – became the first private telecom operator to launch mobile services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands back in 2005. Well now, Airtel has become the first telecom operator to launch 4G services on these group of islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Airtel has announced the launch of its 4G services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, thus enabling the local residents to enjoy services like HD quality video streaming, high-speed Internet browsing, and more. However, the local residents aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the launch of 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but the tourists will too.

Needless to say, to avail Airtel’s 4G service, customers are required to have a 4G phone as well as an Airtel 4G SIM which they can get from their nearest Airtel store for free.

Airtel has launched its 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a part of Project Leap, and, the telco will first roll-out the services in Port Blair and will gradually roll it out to other parts of the islands.

Commenting on the launch of Airtel’s 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Department of Telecom, Govt. of India, said, “The launch of 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is another major milestone towards fulfilling our vision of digitally connected India. I congratulate the team at Airtel for taking the lead in rolling out these services in such remote locations and bringing the benefits of mobile broadband to citizens. We ensure the industry of continued support in their efforts to provide broadband access to every Indian.”

Commenting on the launch of its 4G services in these group of islands, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to launch the first 4G service in Andaman and Nicobar and contribute towards building a truly digitally empowered India. Having given the islands its first mobile network in 2005, we now look forward to serving customers with world-class high speed data services and invite them to experience our 4G network. We would also like to thank the DoT and the local administration for their continued support to our endeavor.”